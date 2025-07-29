Chatham House
|Printable version
Modi visit marks elevation of India–UK relationship, but risks and ambiguities remain
EXPERT COMMENT
The new free trade agreement will bring opportunity for British and Indian economies. Working towards genuine strategic partnership should be the next step, regardless of lingering issues.
The primary purpose of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK this week was ceremonial: to sign the free trade agreement (FTA) concluded in May. However, the visit was also the culmination of efforts to deepen bilateral relations. A more mature multi-dimensional relationship is developing, one that goes beyond the longstanding links of language, legal system and the so-called ‘living bridge’ of the Indian diaspora.
The UK’s National Security Strategy, published earlier this year, noted the deepening relationship, stating that ‘India is a country with which we seek a genuine strategic partnership’. Using a cricket metaphor, Modi referred to the two countries’ commitment to building a ‘high-scoring solid partnership’.
But significant challenges remain to developing a more strategic and lasting relationship.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/07/modi-visit-marks-elevation-india-uk-relationship-risks-and-ambiguities-remain
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Milei’s Argentina shows where South America might be heading28/07/2025 15:25:00
Upcoming elections in the region could see a shift to the right, increasing the likelihood that other countries might follow Argentina in delivering painful fiscal reforms.
Qatari mediation and Trump’s Washington Accord are important steps to end violence in eastern DRC28/07/2025 12:20:00
But Kinshasa will need significant peacebuilding and humanitarian support – and local communities must have some ownership of the process.
China–EU summit is unlikely to improve relations amid key differences on trade and Ukraine war25/07/2025 12:20:00
The Beijing summit shows that China–EU ties continue to be overshadowed by ongoing grievances.
Ukraine’s government reshuffle aims to boost national resilience – and repair relations with Trump23/07/2025 09:20:00
Ukraine’s new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, is well placed to communicate with Washington. But Zelenskyy’s government must not let wartime conditions fuel democratic backsliding at home.
After Brexit: E3. New treaty puts UK, Germany and France back at the heart of European security21/07/2025 16:20:00
Friedrich Merz’s visit to the UK only a week after that of Emmanuel Macron symbolizes a return of the E3 format – France, Germany and the UK – as the driving force of European security.
How the UK can harness the power of research for its Industrial Strategy08/07/2025 12:20:00
The government should invest R&D funding strategically in discovery science, connect regional R&D hubs into a national innovation ecosystem and collaborate with partners abroad.
Back-to-back BRICS and Quad meetings highlight India’s increasingly difficult balancing act07/07/2025 15:25:00
India’s balancing act between the West and the Global South demonstrates the agility of its foreign policy. But this act is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in a fragmented global order.
Is China friend or foe to the UK? A government audit says: ‘It’s complicated’04/07/2025 13:20:00
Britain needs a better plan to prepare for a world of Chinese dominance. And it must be subjected to public scrutiny.