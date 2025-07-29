Modi visit marks elevation of India–UK relationship, but risks and ambiguities remain

EXPERT COMMENT

The new free trade agreement will bring opportunity for British and Indian economies. Working towards genuine strategic partnership should be the next step, regardless of lingering issues.

The primary purpose of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK this week was ceremonial: to sign the free trade agreement (FTA) concluded in May. However, the visit was also the culmination of efforts to deepen bilateral relations. A more mature multi-dimensional relationship is developing, one that goes beyond the longstanding links of language, legal system and the so-called ‘living bridge’ of the Indian diaspora.

The UK’s National Security Strategy, published earlier this year, noted the deepening relationship, stating that ‘India is a country with which we seek a genuine strategic partnership’. Using a cricket metaphor, Modi referred to the two countries’ commitment to building a ‘high-scoring solid partnership’.

But significant challenges remain to developing a more strategic and lasting relationship.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.