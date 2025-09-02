Modi’s SCO summit visit shows China and India want to reset relations. But the ‘Dragon–Elephant Tango’ will be tough

EXPERT COMMENT

US tariffs and other factors are bringing China and India closer together. But contentious issues remain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the SCO Summit in Beijing should be seen as the culmination of efforts by India and China to reset relations after a fraught period in the bilateral relationship. However, despite significant progress and the impetus brought by US tariffs, fundamental grievances have yet to be resolved.

From the late 1980s until 2020, China–India relations tended to follow an unstated formula. The two sides sought to compartmentalize contentious areas of the relationship – most notably their unresolved border disputes – while promoting confidence-building measures and agreements like those of 1993, 1996, 2005 and 2013.

Interactions flourished through forums like BRICS, the Russia–India–China trilateral, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This was accompanied by rhetoric of ‘Chindia’ and an emerging ‘Himalayan Consensus’. Despite a string of stand-offs, both countries maintained engagement.

That lasted until the border clashes of 2020, which marked the worst flare up of tensions in over four decades and brought the border issue front and centre. De-escalating these tensions became a prerequisite for engagement in other areas.

