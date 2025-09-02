Chatham House
|Printable version
Modi’s SCO summit visit shows China and India want to reset relations. But the ‘Dragon–Elephant Tango’ will be tough
EXPERT COMMENT
US tariffs and other factors are bringing China and India closer together. But contentious issues remain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the SCO Summit in Beijing should be seen as the culmination of efforts by India and China to reset relations after a fraught period in the bilateral relationship. However, despite significant progress and the impetus brought by US tariffs, fundamental grievances have yet to be resolved.
From the late 1980s until 2020, China–India relations tended to follow an unstated formula. The two sides sought to compartmentalize contentious areas of the relationship – most notably their unresolved border disputes – while promoting confidence-building measures and agreements like those of 1993, 1996, 2005 and 2013.
Interactions flourished through forums like BRICS, the Russia–India–China trilateral, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This was accompanied by rhetoric of ‘Chindia’ and an emerging ‘Himalayan Consensus’. Despite a string of stand-offs, both countries maintained engagement.
That lasted until the border clashes of 2020, which marked the worst flare up of tensions in over four decades and brought the border issue front and centre. De-escalating these tensions became a prerequisite for engagement in other areas.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/modis-sco-summit-visit-shows-china-and-india-want-reset-relations-dragon-elephant-tango
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Push to deport failed Afghan asylum seekers from Europe could benefit the Taliban29/08/2025 12:20:00
In the absence of diplomatic recognition, Afghanistan’s Taliban government would welcome engagement on migration management as a way to build rapport with the West.
Will stablecoins help developing countries? It’s complicated28/08/2025 14:20:00
The GENIUS Act means that, for good or ill, stablecoins are here to stay. Their ability to facilitate capital flows in and out of emerging economies presents a mixed bag for policymakers.
Will Germany rearm quickly enough?28/08/2025 12:10:00
‘Zeitenwende’ has transformed German attitudes to defence. But it will take more than increased spending to deliver a more effective military.
Bolivia shifts to the right, but its socialist legacy will linger26/08/2025 10:20:00
Bolivian voters have ended two decades of leftist rule. But the legacy of former president Evo Morales and his organized base will cast a long shadow.
Flux in President Trump’s trade and foreign policy is the new normal. Can world leaders regain some initiative?22/08/2025 15:10:00
As the UN General Assembly approaches, attempts to manage the president’s constantly shifting policy by courting him personally may soon prove inadequate.
Trump’s Ukraine summit was a European damage control operation. It succeeded – for now21/08/2025 12:20:00
More positive indications on US security guarantees are welcome. But the US president still believes in personal diplomacy with a Russian leader who has yet to even hint of concessions.
Trump is attacking Brazil to weaken BRICS – but his plan might backfire18/08/2025 12:20:00
Trump is using Brazil to send a warning to other assertive middle powers. But the attack on a sovereign country’s democratic institutions risks damaging the United States’ global standing.
Trust and the Trump Economy15/08/2025 13:20:00
Attacks on economic data and institutions risk undermining trust at a crucial moment for the US economy.