MOD’s new approach to Single Living Accommodation pipeline

The 6 companies – Bowmer and Kirkland, ExtraSpace Solutions, Kier McAvoy, Kier Metek, Laing O’Rourke and REDS10 – will be awarded contracts through an existing Crown Commercial Services framework. Each company submitted a tender to be considered for the new alliance, which was rigorously assessed on a range of requirements by DIO and their technical support provider, Arcadis.

The alliance, which will run for 6 years, will see 16,000 new bedspaces built as part of a wider-MOD plan to build or refurbish 40,000 SLA bedspaces over 10 years. The work will improve the lived experience for service personnel occupying the rooms.

The appointment of the 6 companies is part of DIO’s new programmatic approach for SLA, which is intended to improve the delivery of new accommodation by finding efficiencies and improving value for money.

A library of SLA designs has been created with a common base design, and flexibility to adapt to the needs of the site and its personnel, such as the number of rooms required. The designs can be used for accommodation intended for short-term occupancy, such as recruits undergoing initial training, as well as permanent accommodation in military bases.

While the SLA design catalogue allows for different construction methods enabling adaptability, the SLA programmatic approach focuses on modern methods of construction (MMC), with new blocks built off-site in sections. This should improve the speed of manufacture and reduce the time spent on site, minimising disruption.

The designs were created with sustainability in mind and will contribute to the Government’s Net Zero Carbon strategy.

The alliance will champion collaborative behaviour and innovation to improve delivery, learning from each completed project and using that knowledge to improve the next.

Charlie Hoskins, DIO’s Director of Major Programmes and Projects, said:

I am convinced this new alliance using a programmatic approach will be crucial to improve our broader delivery of Single Living Accommodation. These blocks are one of the armed forces facilities we build the most, and this approach will ensure we can safely build blocks faster, to a common design, ensuring consistency of standards and driving better value for money.

Ultimately, this is about improving the living conditions for our armed forces personnel, and every one of our suppliers is motivated by this aim.

Over the next two years, a hybrid approach will be adopted with the full new approach being used for all projects from 2026 onwards.