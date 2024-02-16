Mohammed Zina sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider dealing and fraud

Following a sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Mohammed Zina, 35, was today sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider dealing and fraud.

On 15 February 2024, Mohammed Zina was found guilty of six offences of insider dealing and three offences of fraud following a 12-week trial at Southwark Crown Court brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Sentencing Mr Zina, His Honour Judge Baumgartner, Recorder of Westminster said:

'You were under no illusion as to the importance of confidentiality. You betrayed that trust and cheated honest traders.

'This strikes at the very heart of financial markets and the trust the public places in them.'

The FCA has commenced confiscation proceedings against Mr Zina, with a hearing listed for 27 September 2024.

