MOJ Lawtech Grant Competition Phase III

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has launched a competition to award funding for the third phase of the LawtechUK programme.

Introduction

The programme supports innovation in legal services by accelerating the development and adoption of lawtech across England and Wales. It also supports the government’s ambition to maintain the UK’s position as a world-leading legal centre by promoting innovation, improving access to legal services and strengthening the international competitiveness of English and Welsh law.

We are seeking to award a grant of up to £3.62 million to a successful applicant to deliver the next phase of the programme from November 2026 to March 2029.

Lawtech refers to technology that supports, supplements or transforms the delivery of legal services. Examples include artificial intelligence tools that help individuals understand their legal rights, software that automates routine legal processes, digital dispute resolution platforms and technologies that improve the efficiency and accessibility of legal services.

The legal technology sector has developed rapidly in recent years, particularly following advances in artificial intelligence. Continued innovation is essential to ensuring that the UK legal services sector remains internationally competitive, meets the changing needs of businesses and consumers, and improves access to justice.

This competition builds on the progress made through previous phases of the LawtechUK programme and seeks to support the continued growth of the UK’s legal technology ecosystem.

Full information on the objectives of the grant, eligibility requirements and application process is set out below.

If you would like to learn more about the competition or how to engage with the Ministry of Justice as a potential applicant, you can register for one of our bidder engagement events or contact us at MoJLawtechgrant3@justice.gov.uk

Purpose and objectives of the grant

The grant objectives are to:

Foster the growth of the UK lawtech sector, with a focus on solutions that benefit consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as supporting the development of AI-driven legal technologies in line with the UK AI Action Plan.

Drive greater adoption of lawtech among SME legal service providers, by supporting skills development and digital capability in the sector.

Accelerate regional lawtech growth, targeting regions identified as priorities in the Industrial Strategy—especially city regions and high-growth clusters with the greatest potential.

Support the development and adoption of technology which will increase access to legal services and aim to reduce unmet legal need.

Enable the law of England and Wales and the UK’s jurisdictions to become the foundation for emerging technologies, by supporting and promoting the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce’s work.

Who can apply

This competition is open to applications from UK-based registered entities. Applicants may take the form of sole legal entities or may wish to combine to form consortia, joint ventures (JVs), unincorporated associations or partnerships. Consortia will need to specify their lead applicant. Individual organisations are not permitted to apply as part of more than one consortium.

Specific eligibility criteria for the competition are below:

Applicant(s) must be registered corporate entities and have a significant UK presence.

Public sector organisations are not eligible to receive this funding.

Individual people are not eligible applicants.

All awards will be made subject to successful due diligence checks. Such checks will include, but not be limited to, a review of financial statements to ensure financial viability, a review of proposed governance structures, adverse media checks and legal entity checks. MoJ reserves the right to take account of other factors that have a bearing on a bidder’s suitability.

Additional guidance for applicants who put forward a joint approach can be found in the invitation to application.

Funding will be awarded subject to successful due diligence checks.

Timelines

Timelines are indicative only and subject to change.

16 July 2026: Invitation to Application published 26 August 2026: Applications close at 12.00 am (midnight) October 2026: Successful bidder notified November 2026: Successful bidder to begin activities March 2029: Funding end date

How to apply

Read the Invitation to Application (PDF, 299 KB, 23 pages). The Invitation to Application contains important information about the objectives of the funding, the required capabilities for a provider and how to apply.

Read the Grant Funding Agreement (PDF, 540 KB, 44 pages). This is the legal agreement that the successful bidder will enter into with the MOJ.

Apply through Find for a Grant, following the steps outlined below.

Applications must be submitted by 12.00 am (midnight) on 26 August 2026.

Applying online

You can apply online via the Ministry of Justice Sourcing Portal. You will need to register before you can access the application form. Once Registered, you will be able find the application from in the open opportunities section under ‘ITT_10777 - LawtechUK grant Phase 3.

The grant will also be hosted on the Find a Grant service. The link to apply using this service will be updated here when available. You’ll need to register before you can access the application form. Once registered, you’ll be taken to the application form for completion.

Guidance for potential bidders

For further guidance please see this Questions and Answers for potential bidders (PDF, 267 KB, 17 pages).

Contact

Please contact MoJLawtechgrant3@justice.gov.uk if you have any questions.