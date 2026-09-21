MOJ LawtechUK Advisory Board and Ambassadors recruitment

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is inviting expressions of interest from individuals wishing to join the LawtechUK Advisory Board or become a LawtechUK Ambassador to support the third phase of the programme.

Introduction

LawtechUK is the MOJ’s flagship programme supporting innovation across the legal services sector. Since 2019, it has accelerated the development and adoption of legal technology across England and Wales, supporting legal businesses to innovate, improving access to legal services and strengthening the UK’s position as a global leader in legal services.

The programme is entering a new phase of delivery from November 2026 to March 2029. As part of this, the MOJ is refreshing the programme’s advisory arrangements to ensure that government and the successful grant recipient continue to benefit from independent expertise, constructive challenge and practical advice.

We are inviting interest from individuals with expertise across legal services, lawtech, technology, academia, access to justice and innovation who can help shape the future delivery of the programme.

Further information about the roles, eligibility and application process is set out below.

Roles available

Read the Expression of Interest invitation (PDF, 134 KB, 7 pages) for full information on the roles.

1. The LawtechUK Advisory Board

The LawtechUK Advisory Board will provide strategic oversight and independent advice on the delivery of the LawtechUK programme.

The Board will advise MOJ officials responsible for the programme and, where appropriate, the successful LawtechUK grant recipient. Members will provide constructive challenge and practical advice to help ensure that the programme:

delivers maximum impact

provides value for money

remains aligned with government priorities

responds to emerging opportunities across the legal innovation ecosystem

supports effective engagement across the sector

2. LawtechUK Ambassadors

Alongside the Advisory Board, the Ministry of Justice is establishing a network of LawtechUK Ambassadors.

Ambassadors will champion the programme by promoting LawtechUK through their professional networks, supporting stakeholder engagement, mentoring participants where appropriate and contributing to events, workshops and other programme activities.

Unlike Board members, Ambassadors will not have a formal governance or advisory role in programme delivery. The Ambassador network is intended to provide a flexible opportunity for individuals to contribute their expertise.

Across both Board member and Ambassador roles:

Individuals will act in a personal capacity and not as representatives of their organisations

the roles are voluntary and unremunerated

Appointments will be for the duration of the programme (November 2026 to March 2029). The MOJ reserves the right to bring an appointment to an end before this date where circumstances change, including where an individual is unable to continue in the role or develops a conflict of interest that cannot be appropriately managed.

Who can apply

We welcome expressions of interest from individuals across legal services; lawtech businesses; technology companies; charitable/access to justice sector; academia; the judiciary; business and investment; and the wider legal innovation ecosystem.

We particularly encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.

For the LawtechUK Advisory Board, we are seeking individuals with expertise across one or more of the following areas:

Lawtech founder or scale-up leadership

legal services innovation

SME legal services

academic research

access to justice and legal innovation

We are seeking the strongest overall combination of expertise rather than appointing one individual to each profile.

How to apply

1. The LawtechUK Advisory Board

Applicants should submit:

a CV (maximum 2 sides of A4)

a statement of suitability (maximum 750 words) explaining how they meet the essential criteria and relevant membership profile(s)

a completed conflicts of interest declaration (MS Word Document, 23.7 KB)

confirmation of whether, if unsuccessful in being appointed to the Advisory Board, they wish to be considered for the Ambassador network role.

Applicants who indicate they would like to be considered for appointment as a LawtechUK Ambassador do not need to submit a separate statement. If they are not appointed to the Advisory Board, their application will be considered for an Ambassador role. Individuals will not be appointed to both the Board and Ambassador network.

2. LawtechUK Ambassador

Applicants should submit:

a CV (maximum 2 sides of A4)

a short statement (maximum 250 words) outlining how they could contribute to the programme

a completed conflicts of interest declaration (MS Word Document, 23.7 KB)

Please submit your CV, the statement required for the role for which you are applying, and the conflict of interest declaration to MoJLawtechgrant3@justice.gov.uk

Applications must be submitted by 5.00pm on Monday 5 October 2026.

Selection process

Appointments will be made through an open and transparent competition.

Expressions of interest will be assessed against the published essential criteria and the broad membership profiles. Final appointments will be made to ensure the roles bring together the strongest overall balance of skills, expertise and experience.

Conflicts of interest will be considered on a case-by-case basis and do not automatically prevent appointment.

Timeline

The timetable below is indicative and may be subject to change.

5.00PM on Monday 5 October 2026 – Closing date for applications

Mid-October 2026 – Interviews (if required)

week commencing 26 October 2026 - Applicants notified of outcome

week commencing 2 November 2026 – LawtechUK Advisory Board and Ambassador appointments announced

Contact

If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact MoJLawtechGrant3@justice.gov.uk