Chatham House
Monarchy helps UK avoid difficult constitutional questions
EXPERT COMMENT
King Charles III is likely to be a careful, dedicated, and successful monarch, but the value of his role extends far beyond the performance of one individual.
To see the five-metre flags hanging over London’s Regent Street and Piccadilly in preparation for the coronation is to look at one of the most solid parts of the UK’s constitution.It is a reminder that the existence of the monarchy spares the UK from confronting constitutional questions which it is not well-equipped to answer.
It is already evident that King Charles III intends a careful evolution of the monarchy in his own mould. His own interests are clear; his long commitment to environmental and sustainability issues is evident in the causes he champions and it would be surprising if he did not attend one of the next COP climate change summits, as he had clearly wanted to in November 2022.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/05/monarchy-helps-uk-avoid-difficult-constitutional-questions
