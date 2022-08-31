Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Money and Mental Health Policy Institute super-complainant application
An application from Money and Mental Health Policy Institute for designation of the status of super-complainant.
Super-complainant application letter
PDF, 136 KB, 11 pages
Statutory accounts
PDF, 14.6 MB, 90 pages
Details
This is the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute application for designation of the status of super-complainant, along with supporting and ancillary documents. Any documents containing personal information or requested to be kept confidential are not published here but will be used in our assessment of designation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/money-and-mental-health-policy-institute-super-complainant-application
