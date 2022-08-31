Wednesday 31 Aug 2022 @ 11:05
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Printable version

Money and Mental Health Policy Institute super-complainant application

An application from Money and Mental Health Policy Institute for designation of the status of super-complainant.

Documents

Super-complainant application letter

PDF, 136 KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Statutory accounts

PDF, 14.6 MB, 90 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Details

This is the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute application for designation of the status of super-complainant, along with supporting and ancillary documents. Any documents containing personal information or requested to be kept confidential are not published here but will be used in our assessment of designation.

