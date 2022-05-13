WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Monitor Your Satellites
Monitor Your Satellites is a pilot service from the UK Space Agency, providing Space Surveillance and Tracking information to UK-licenced satellite operators.
Satellites are a crucial part of many of the services we rely on every day, such as maps on our smartphones, weather forecasts and online banking. However, these services could be disrupted by a collision in space with another satellite or one of the estimated 36,500 pieces of debris larger than 10cm in orbit around Earth.
Our best way of avoiding a collision is through Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST). This involves the use of sensors, usually radars, telescopes and laser-ranging systems, to provide tracking data to analyse the risk from orbital hazards. We can predict collisions and warn satellite operators in time so they can potentially manoeuvre their spacecraft out of the way.
Throughout 2022, the UK Space Agency is rolling out a pilot service called Monitor Your Satellites for operators of UK-licensed satellites. This is an online platform and notification service that provides information about upcoming potential collision events in a unique, user-friendly format.
Users of the service also receive analysis from our expert UK Space Agency orbital analysts based at the UK Space Operations Centre, as well as having the option to upload information about their satellites to improve our analysis.
During the pilot, we’re working with operators on an invite-only basis to help us test the service and information it provides. Their feedback will allow us to improve it and decide whether to develop an enduring service.
Subsidy control information
|The purpose of the scheme
|To provide SST intelligence to UK-licenced satellite operators, enhancing the safe operation of their satellites in space.
|The categories of beneficiary
|All organisations that operate active satellites licensed by the UK.
|The terms and conditions of eligibility for the subsidy
|Organisations must operate one or more active satellites licensed by the UK and sign up to the Monitor you satellites Terms and Conditions.
|The basis for the calculation of the subsidy
|Costs relate to third party development and maintenance of an online platform and notification service, employing expert orbital analysts and licensing specialist software required to provide the service.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI's new London Director targets innovation and skills action for economic growth13/05/2022 16:05:00
The CBI has appointed a new Director to head its London team – and Anneka Hendrick has pledged to support the capital’s businesses through the current cost-of-living and supply chain challenges towards renewed growth and prosperity.
UK Space Agency: UK company reveals micro-launcher rocket13/05/2022 13:33:00
The UK Space Agency has welcomed news that the British rocket company Orbex has unveiled the first full-scale prototype of its Prime orbital space rocket.
Wakefield Miners’ festival returns to streets with focus on climate change13/05/2022 12:15:00
Historic painted banners from across the trade union movement will be marched through Wakefield city centre on Saturday 14 May, as the With Banners Held High festival returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England’s announcement that more children and young people now have access to mental health support12/05/2022 14:15:00
Sean Duggan responds to the announcement that more children and young people can access mental health support.
GDP: Emergency budget needed to address risk of recession - TUC12/05/2022 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Thursday) GDP data, which show growth of 0.8% across the first quarter of 2022, but monthly growth slowing and falling 0.1% in March
CBI responds to latest GDP figures12/05/2022 12:15:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist, responds to latest GDP figures
Government’s broken promise on employment bill will see “bad bosses celebrating”12/05/2022 09:05:00
The TUC recently (Tuesday) accused the government of “turning its back” on working people after ministers failed to include an employment bill in the Queen’s Speech.
CBI to turbocharge UK levelling up ambitions with launch of new clusters programme11/05/2022 12:15:00
Establishing successful clusters of industrial excellence to power economic growth in every region and nation is the only way to achieve sustainable prosperity and succeed in levelling up the UK.
TUC: Ministers will have “conned” working people if they fail to bring forward an employment bill today11/05/2022 10:43:00
The TUC yesterday (Tuesday) warned that anything less than an employment bill at the Queen’s Speech would be an act of betrayal – leaving working people “conned” after the government has failed to deliver on its numerous commitments to upgrade workers’ rights.