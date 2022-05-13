Monitor Your Satellites is a pilot service from the UK Space Agency, providing Space Surveillance and Tracking information to UK-licenced satellite operators.

Satellites are a crucial part of many of the services we rely on every day, such as maps on our smartphones, weather forecasts and online banking. However, these services could be disrupted by a collision in space with another satellite or one of the estimated 36,500 pieces of debris larger than 10cm in orbit around Earth.

Our best way of avoiding a collision is through Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST). This involves the use of sensors, usually radars, telescopes and laser-ranging systems, to provide tracking data to analyse the risk from orbital hazards. We can predict collisions and warn satellite operators in time so they can potentially manoeuvre their spacecraft out of the way.

Throughout 2022, the UK Space Agency is rolling out a pilot service called Monitor Your Satellites for operators of UK-licensed satellites. This is an online platform and notification service that provides information about upcoming potential collision events in a unique, user-friendly format.

Users of the service also receive analysis from our expert UK Space Agency orbital analysts based at the UK Space Operations Centre, as well as having the option to upload information about their satellites to improve our analysis.

During the pilot, we’re working with operators on an invite-only basis to help us test the service and information it provides. Their feedback will allow us to improve it and decide whether to develop an enduring service.

