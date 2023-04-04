Welsh Government
Monmouthshire medical technology company to create 85 well paid jobs thanks to Welsh Government support
Monmouthshire based Creo Medical Limited is expanding and creating 85 well paid jobs over 3 years, thanks to a £708,000 investment from the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
The high technology medical device company specialises in the emerging field of surgical endoscopy, which aids minimally invasive surgery by applying microwave and radio wave energy.
The Chepstow based company is set to build a new research and development (R&D) manufacturing centre on its current site.
It will use the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund investment to invest in expanding its premises and in state of the art manufacturing equipment.
Innovating new medical technologies for the benefit of patients is a key part of the Welsh Government’s new Innovation Strategy, which was launched in February 2023.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
We are committed to supporting businesses like Creo Medical to innovate with cutting edge technology, which will support improved healthcare while also boosting our economy.
Creo Medical is a well-established company and an important employer in the south-east of Wales. I am delighted our support will help them to grow even further and create so many new high-skilled jobs.
Our aim is to build a fairer, greener, and more prosperous Wales. Our support for Creo Medical is a further demonstration of that. It will provide a vital boost to the local economy.
Craig Gulliford, CEO of Creo Medical said:
This is an exciting time for Creo Medical as we ramp up the manufacturing and commercialisation of multiple products, facilitating the treatment of more and more patients across the world through our pioneering technology.
This Welsh Government funding will support that continued growth and ensure that we are able to build a team at our expanded headquarters and manufacturing base in Chepstow that will further cement Creo Medical and Wales’ place as global medtech leaders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/monmouthshire-medical-technology-company-create-85-well-paid-jobs-thanks-welsh-government-support
