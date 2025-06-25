Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for April
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.2% in April 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows contraction of 0.4% in March 2025 (revised from contraction of 0.2%) .
In the three months to April, GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.2% compared to the previous three month period. This follows GDP growth of 0.4% in 2025 Quarter 1 (January to March).
In April, output in the services Sector is estimated to have contracted by 0.2%, while Production sector output contracted by 0.4% in April. Construction sector output grew by 0.9% in April.
Background
The monthly statistical publication and data are available online.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online. These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-april-4/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Direct support for Dundee University25/06/2025 16:25:00
Public funding in response to unprecedented situation.
Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of March 202525/06/2025 12:05:00
There was an 11% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 4% decrease in completions between 2023-24 and 2024-25 (financial year ending March).
Scotland ‘remains a safe place to live’25/06/2025 10:05:00
Constance responds as serious assault and attempted murder fall to lowest level since 1977.
Local Government 2024-25 Provisional Outturn and 2025-26 Budget Estimates24/06/2025 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on 2024-25 provisional outturn and 2025-26 budget estimates for revenue and capital expenditure on services provided by local authorities.
Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households24/06/2025 10:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released the latest annual Council Tax Reduction statistics.
Delivering sustainable finances24/06/2025 10:05:00
Strategy to be published after ‘disappointing’ UK Spending Review settlement.
Increased funding for festivals23/06/2025 15:05:00
Record culture funding uplift to benefit 14 festivals in 2025-26.