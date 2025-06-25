Monthly GDP Estimates for April

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland. Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.2% in April 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows contraction of 0.4% in March 2025 (revised from contraction of 0.2%) .

In the three months to April, GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.2% compared to the previous three month period. This follows GDP growth of 0.4% in 2025 Quarter 1 (January to March).

In April, output in the services Sector is estimated to have contracted by 0.2%, while Production sector output contracted by 0.4% in April. Construction sector output grew by 0.9% in April.

Background

The monthly statistical publication and data are available online.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available online. These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.