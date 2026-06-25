Monthly GDP Estimates for April

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.1% in the three months to April 2026, compared with GDP remaining flat (0.0% growth) in the three months to January 2026, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.

In the three months to April, the sectors with the largest positive contribution to three month GDP were Retail, Wholesale & Motor Trades and Health & Social Work, which contributed around 0.1 percentage points of growth respectively towards the overall three month growth of 0.1%.

Monthly GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4% in April 2026. This follows a growth of 0.3% in March 2026 and contraction of 0.5% in February 2026.

Background

The monthly statistical publication and data are available at:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/monthly-gdp-april-2026/

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/