Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for April
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.1% in the three months to April 2026, compared with GDP remaining flat (0.0% growth) in the three months to January 2026, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.
In the three months to April, the sectors with the largest positive contribution to three month GDP were Retail, Wholesale & Motor Trades and Health & Social Work, which contributed around 0.1 percentage points of growth respectively towards the overall three month growth of 0.1%.
Monthly GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4% in April 2026. This follows a growth of 0.3% in March 2026 and contraction of 0.5% in February 2026.
Background
The monthly statistical publication and data are available at:
https://www.gov.scot/publications/monthly-gdp-april-2026/
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-april-5/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Achieving a sustainable prison population25/06/2026 17:20:00
Proposals focus on prevention, reducing reoffending and strengthening community justice.
Education Outcomes for Looked After Children – 2024-2525/06/2026 15:05:00
Statistics were yesterday published on Education Outcomes for Looked After Children.
£1 million for ‘Climate Forests’25/06/2026 13:05:00
Plans to plant more trees and increase woodlands across an area home to around half of Scotland's population has received almost £1 million in new funding.
New career opportunities for Scotland’s oil and gas workers25/06/2026 12:05:00
£6m Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund opens for applications.
Rate relief to be removed for vape shops24/06/2026 16:20:00
Review of non-domestic rates revaluation announced.
More oil and gas workers to be supported into jobs24/06/2026 13:09:00
More oil and gas workers across Scotland will be offered tailored skills support to seize high-quality jobs in energy and other growth sectors.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, 2025-2624/06/2026 12:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released Recorded Crime in Scotland, 2025-26.