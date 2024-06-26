Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for April
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP remained flat with 0% change in April 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.5% - revised from 0.4% - in March 2024.
In the three months to April, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.8% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates a slight increase in growth relative to the increase of 0.7% in 2024 Quarter 1, January to March.
Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, contracted by 0.1% in April. Output in the production sector is estimated to have grown by 1.4% in April. The largest contribution to overall GDP came from growth in the output of manufacturing.
Background
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland. The monthly estimates have been developed to help track the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
