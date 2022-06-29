Scottish Government
Monthly GDP estimates for April
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Scotland's onshore GDP decreased by -0.5% in April, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. Output remains above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, by 0.6%.
In the three months to April, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.8% compared to the previous three-month period. This indicates a slight slowdown in grown in Quarter 2 so far, after an increase of 1.0% in 2022 Quarter 1 (January to March).
Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three-quarters of the economy, decreased by -0.7% in April. At the broad level, output in consumer-facing services grew by 1.1%, while health, education and public services output decreased by -1.2% and output in all other services decreased by -0.1%.
Background
Read the monthly GDP estimate for April.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland. The monthly estimates have been developed to help track the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are designated as experimental official statistics. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed on the Code of Practice for Statistics webpage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-april-1/
