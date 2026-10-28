Wednesday 28 Oct 2026 @ 15:25
Scottish Government
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Monthly GDP Estimates for August

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in the three months to August 2026, compared to the three months to May 2026, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.

In the three months to August, the largest positive contribution to headline GDP growth were in the Administrative & Support Services and Health & Social Work sector, which each contributed around 0.2 percentage points towards headline growth. The Manufacturing sector made the largest negative contribution, contributing around 0.1 percentage points.

Monthly GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.1% in August 2026. This follows contraction of 0.3% in July 2026 (revised down from 0.1% growth) and unrevised growth of 0.3% in June 2026.

Background

The monthly statistical publication and data are available at:

GDP Monthly Estimate: August 2026 - gov.scot

The quarterly statistical publication and data are available at:

GDP Quarterly National Accounts: 2026 Quarter 2 (April to June) - gov.scot

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-august-5/

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