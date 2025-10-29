Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for August
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.7% in the three months to August 2025, up from the growth of 0.6% in the three months to July 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.
In the three months to August, the largest positive contribution to headline GDP growth was in Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services which contributed 0.4 percentage points towards headline growth. Other industries which made a positive contribution to three-month GDP growth include Health & Social Work, Administrative & Support Services and Accommodation & Food services which each contributed around 0.1 percentage points of growth to headline GDP.
Monthly GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.1% in August 2025. This follows contraction of 0.3% in July and growth of 0.7% in June.
The monthly GDP statistical bulletin leads with three-month on three-month growth rates (alongside the one-month on one-month rate). The three-month figure aims to smooth out some of the volatility in monthly data. This approach to reporting is consistent with ONS’ new monthly GDP reporting.
Background
The monthly statistical publication and data are available online, along with the quarterly statistical publication and data.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online. These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
