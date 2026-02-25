Monthly GDP Estimates for December

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.1% in the three months to December (2025 Quarter 4) compared with growth of 0.4% in the three months to November and growth of 0.3% in October according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.3% in 2025 Quarter 3 (July to September).

Annual GDP is estimated to have grown by 1.4% in 2025 following growth of 1.1% in 2024.

In the month to December 2025 Scotland’s GDP grew by 0.1%. This follows a contraction of 0.2% in November 2025 (revised up from -0.4%) and contraction of 0.2% in October 2025.

In December the two sectors with the largest contribution to three month GDP were Manufacturing and Professional, Scientific and Technical Services which contributed around 0.1 percentage points of growth respectively towards the overall three month growth of 0.1%.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

GDP measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

