Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for December
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.1% in the three months to December (2025 Quarter 4) compared with growth of 0.4% in the three months to November and growth of 0.3% in October according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.3% in 2025 Quarter 3 (July to September).
Annual GDP is estimated to have grown by 1.4% in 2025 following growth of 1.1% in 2024.
In the month to December 2025 Scotland’s GDP grew by 0.1%. This follows a contraction of 0.2% in November 2025 (revised up from -0.4%) and contraction of 0.2% in October 2025.
In December the two sectors with the largest contribution to three month GDP were Manufacturing and Professional, Scientific and Technical Services which contributed around 0.1 percentage points of growth respectively towards the overall three month growth of 0.1%.
Background
The quarterly statistical publication and data are available online.
The monthly statistical publication and data are available online.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
GDP measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed from the Statistics Authority's website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-december-4/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Secure Care Statistics: 2024-2525/02/2026 11:05:00
Secure Care Statistics for the year 2024-25 were published yesterday.
Delivering new GP walk-in clinics25/02/2026 10:05:00
Patients seeking access to GP-led care without an appointment are to benefit from a total of 16 planned centres across Scotland, the First Minister has announced.
NHS waiting lists continue to fall25/02/2026 09:05:00
Health Secretary hails ‘undeniable progress’ in tackling long waits.
School leaver attainment and destinations24/02/2026 16:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics publication for Scotland.
Scottish Housing Condition Survey: 2024 Key Findings24/02/2026 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on fuel poverty, energy efficiency, the condition of housing and other key descriptors of the occupied housing stock in Scotland. This is the first release of information from the Scottish House Condition Survey (SHCS) for 2024.
National Islands Plan24/02/2026 12:05:00
Island communities are set to benefit from a new plan to improve housing and healthcare, alongside efforts to grow the economy and increase the number of people living on Scotland’s islands.
Rising attainment among school leavers24/02/2026 11:05:00
Positive destinations second highest on record.
Boost for Gaelic language24/02/2026 10:05:00
Funding for broadcasting, education and cultural projects.