Monthly GDP Estimates for December
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.6% in December 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.2% in November 2024, revised up from ‑0.5%.
In the three months to December - 2024 Quarter 4 - GDP is estimated to have remained flat with 0.0% change compared to the previous three month period. This follows growth of 0.4% in 2024 Quarter 3, July to September.
In December, output in the services sector is estimated to have grown by 0.3%, while Production sector output grew by 2.3% in December. Construction sector output contracted by 0.2% in December.
In 2024 Scotland’s GDP grew by 1.1% compared to 2023.
Background
The quarterly statistical publication and data are available online, as well as the monthly statistical publication and data.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available. These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – the standards of official statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-december-3/
