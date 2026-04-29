Monthly GDP Estimates for February

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.2% in the three months to February 2026, following growth of 0.1% in the three months to November 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.

In the three months to February, the largest positive contributions to headline GDP growth were in Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services and Information & Communications which respectively contributed 0.1 percentage points towards headline growth. Electricity & Gas Supply made the largest negative contribution, contributing -0.2 percentage points to headline growth.

Monthly GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.1% in February 2026. This follows growth of 0.5% in January 2026 and no change in December 2025.

Background

The monthly statistical publication and data and quarterly statistical publication and data are available online.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available online. These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.