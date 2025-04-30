Monthly GDP Estimates for February

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland. Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.2% in February 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.4% - revised from 0.3% - in January 2025.

In the three months to February, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.7% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates an increase in growth relative to 2024 Quarter 4 - October to December - which saw growth of 0.1% - revised from 0.0%.

In February, the largest contribution to headline GDP was made by the Electricity & Gas Supply sector which grew by 14.1%, contributing 0.3 percentage points to overall GDP. The largest negative contribution was made by Information & Communications which contracted by 3.5%, contributing -0.2 percentage points to overall GDP in February.

The quarterly statistical publication and data and the monthly statistical publication and data are available online.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available online.

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.