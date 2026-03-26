Scottish Government
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Monthly GDP Estimates for January 2026
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
Scotland’s onshore GDP is estimated to have shown no growth in the three months to January 2026, compared with growth of 0.1% in the three months to December 2025, and growth of 0.4% in the three months to November 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.
In the month to January 2026, Scotland’s GDP grew by 0.5%. This follows no growth (0.0% change) in December 2025 (revised down from 0.1%) and contraction of 0.3% in November 2025.
In the three months to January 2026, Production sector output is estimated to have grown by 0.1%, while the services sector is estimated to have grown by 0.2%. Construction sector output contracted by 2.0%.
Background
The monthly statistical publication and data can be read online.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-january-2026/
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