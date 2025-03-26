Monthly GDP Estimates for January

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in January 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.5% in December 2024 (revised from 0.6%) .

In the three months to January, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.5% compared to the previous three month period. This follows GDP remaining flat (0.0% growth) in 2024 Quarter 4 (October to December).

In January, output in the services sector is estimated to have grown by 0.5%, while Production sector output contracted by 1.0% in January. Construction sector output contracted by 0.2% in January.

Background

The monthly statistical publication and data are available at: GDP Monthly Estimate: January 2025 - gov.scot

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/