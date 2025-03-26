Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for January
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in January 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.5% in December 2024 (revised from 0.6%) .
In the three months to January, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.5% compared to the previous three month period. This follows GDP remaining flat (0.0% growth) in 2024 Quarter 4 (October to December).
In January, output in the services sector is estimated to have grown by 0.5%, while Production sector output contracted by 1.0% in January. Construction sector output contracted by 0.2% in January.
Background
The monthly statistical publication and data are available at: GDP Monthly Estimate: January 2025 - gov.scot
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-january-4/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Fund for unsafe cladding assessments launched26/03/2025 16:10:00
Building safety strengthened following Grenfell Tower tragedy
Investing in Scotland’s natural resources26/03/2025 13:05:00
Funding to help local authorities restore biodiversity.
Call for targeted energy bill support26/03/2025 10:05:00
The Scottish Government has called on UK Government ministers to urgently deliver a targeted energy bill discount to protect customers in greatest need and drive down high fuel poverty rates.
Child Protection Statistics: 2023-2425/03/2025 15:05:00
Child protection statistics were published on 25 March 2025. These statistics cover data collected from local authorities in Scotland on child protection processes, for the reporting year 01 August 2023 – 31 July 2024.
Deaths in Prison Custody 2012-13 to 2022-2325/03/2025 13:05:00
According to statistics published by the Chief Statistician today, there were 345 deaths in prison custody over the period 2012-13 to 2022-23, with the annual number of deaths generally increasing over this time.
Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of December 202425/03/2025 12:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland. There was a 9% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 7% decrease in completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending December)
Pension Age Disability Payment opens for applications in 13 local authority areas25/03/2025 10:05:00
A new benefit for pensioners is now open for applications in 13 more local authority areas in Scotland.
Improving outdoor play24/03/2025 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney is set to announce £25 million of funding to local authorities to invest in the renewal of play parks across Scotland.
First Minister to attend Tartan Week events24/03/2025 13:05:00
First Minister John Swinney will undertake a series of engagements in New York as part of Tartan Week, the annual celebration of Scottish heritage and culture in the United States.