Monthly GDP Estimates for July

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.3% in July 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.7% in June 2025 (revised from 0.6%) .

In the three months to July, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.5% compared to the previous three month period. This follows GDP growth of 0.2% in 2025 Quarter 2 (April to June).

In July, output in the services Sector is estimated to have grown by 0.1%, while Production sector output contracted by 2.3%. Construction sector output grew by 0.2% in July.

Background

The monthly statistical publication and data are available from the Scottish Government's website.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Further information on GDP statistics is available on the Scottish Government's website.

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed on the UK Statistics Authority's website.