Monthly GDP Estimates for July
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in July 2024 according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows no growth in June 2024 (revised up from -0.3%).
In the three months to July, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.3% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates a slight decrease in growth relative to the increase of 0.6% in 2024 Quarter 2 (April to June).
The two industries which made the biggest contribution to overall GDP growth in July were Manufacturing and Information and Communications Services, both of which contributed 0.1 percentage points of growth to headline GDP.
Background
The monthly statistical publication and data is available from the Scottish Government's website.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and monthly data are designated as Official Statistics in Development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available from the Scottish Government's website.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed from the Statistics Authority's website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-july-4/
