Monthly GDP Estimates for July
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.1% in July, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows 0.0% growth in June 2023.
In the three months to July, GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.1% compared to the previous three month period.
Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, contracted by 0.4% in July. Output in the production sector is estimated to have grown by 2.8% in July, with the largest contribution to overall GDP growth being Manufacturing.
Background
The latest publication is available on the Scottish Government website.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland. The monthly estimates have been developed to help track the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are designated as experimental official statistics. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-july-3/
