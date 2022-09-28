Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for July
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP decreased by -0.2% in July, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. Output remains above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, by 0.1%.
In the three months to July, GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.2% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates a slight slowdown in growth in Quarter 3 so far, after GDP remaining flat at 0.0% in 2022 Quarter 2 (April to June).
Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, decreased by -0.3% in July. At the broad level, output in consumer facing services grew by 0.3%, while health, education and public services output increased by 0.2%, and output in all other services decreased by -0.8%.
Background
The latest publication is available at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/gdp-monthly-estimate-july-2022/
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland. The monthly estimates have been developed to help track the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are designated as experimental official statistics. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
