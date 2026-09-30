Monthly GDP Estimates for July

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.7% in the three months to July 2026, compared with GDP growth of 0.2% in the three months to April 2026, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.

In the three months to July, the sectors with the largest positive contribution to three month GDP growth were Professional, Scientific & Technical Services and Administrative & Support Services, both contributing around 0.2 percentage points towards the overall three month growth of 0.7%.

Monthly GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.1% in July 2026. This follows growth of 0.3% in June 2026 and contraction of 0.1% in May 2026.

Background

The monthly statistical publication and data are available at:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/monthly-gdp-july-2026/

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/