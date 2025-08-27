Monthly GDP Estimates for June

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland. Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.6% in June 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows a revised growth of 0.1% in May 2025 (revised up from -0.2%).

In the three months to June - 2025 Quarter 2 - GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.2% compared to the previous three month period. This follows growth of 0.4% in 2025 Quarter 1, January to March.

In June, the sector with the largest contribution to overall GDP were Professional, Scientific and Technical Services and Manufacturing, which each contributed around 0.2 percentage points of growth towards the overall headline figure of 0.6%.

Background

The quarterly statistical publication and data and the monthly statistical publication and data are available online.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and figures are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available online, along with the Code of Practice for Statistics.