Monthly GDP Estimates for June

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland. Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.3% in June 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.2% in May 2024.

In the three months to June 2024, Quarter 2, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.6% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates an increase relative to the growth of 0.5% in 2024 Quarter 1, January to March.

Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, contracted by 0.5% in June. Output in the production sector is estimated to have grown by 0.3% in June. The largest contribution to the contraction of GDP came from output in the manufacturing sector.

Background

The quarterly statistical data is now available online.

The monthly statistical publication is also available online.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and these figures are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available online.

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics is also available online.