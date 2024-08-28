Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for June
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.3% in June 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.2% in May 2024.
In the three months to June 2024, Quarter 2, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.6% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates an increase relative to the growth of 0.5% in 2024 Quarter 1, January to March.
Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, contracted by 0.5% in June. Output in the production sector is estimated to have grown by 0.3% in June. The largest contribution to the contraction of GDP came from output in the manufacturing sector.
Background
The quarterly statistical data is now available online.
The monthly statistical publication is also available online.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and these figures are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics is also available online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-june-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Five years supporting families in Scotland28/08/2024 10:05:00
£90.6 million paid in benefits supporting school and food costs.
Conducting evaluation during times of change: Lessons from policy and community responses to the pandemic in Scotland28/08/2024 09:05:00
This report reviews existing evidence from evaluations of Scottish Government COVID-19 measures, in order to develop key principles for embedding evaluation more systematically into policymaking during times of rapid change or disruption.
Community Payback Orders27/08/2024 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on Community Payback Orders (CPOs) – unpaid work and other activity requirements today.
Vaping – effectiveness of advertising restrictions and role of advertising and free distribution in uptake27/08/2024 14:10:00
This briefing presents an overview of known impacts of advertising restrictions of vaping products, and of the evidence on the role played by advertising and free distribution on vaping uptake.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 202427/08/2024 12:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2024.
Celebrating three years of funded childcare27/08/2024 10:05:00
This month marks three years since funded early learning and childcare (ELC) was nearly doubled for eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds in Scotland.
Ukrainian Independence Day: First Minister's speech23/08/2024 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney's speech at Edinburgh City Chambers ceremony to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
Scottish 4G Infill Programme Evaluation23/08/2024 12:05:00
This report details findings of the Scottish 4G Infill Programme (S4GI) Evaluation, informed by the best practice set out in the Digital Appraisal Manual for Scotland (DAMS).