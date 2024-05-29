Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for March
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.4% in March 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.1% in February 2024.
In the first quarter of 2024 - the three months to March - GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.7% compared to the previous three month period.
In March output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, grew by 0.7%. Output in the production sector is estimated to have contracted by 1.1% in March. The largest contribution to overall GDP came from contraction in Manufacturing and growth in the Retail, Wholesale & Motor Trades and Health & Social Work sectors.
Background
The quarterly statistical publication and data are available online.
The monthly statistical publication and data are available online.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-march-1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving the lives of people with diabetes29/05/2024 11:20:00
Increased access to Diabetes technologies.
Delivering the best start in life29/05/2024 10:05:00
Over £829 million in social security payments providing boost for families.
Health and Care Experience Survey 2023/24 Results Published28/05/2024 16:20:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released the main findings of the 2023/24 Health and Care Experience survey.
New tech tool to tackle NHS waiting lists28/05/2024 15:05:00
National theatre scheduling software to increase procedures.
Tackling pyrotechnic misuse at football28/05/2024 12:05:00
The law surrounding the misuse of pyrotechnics at football will be the focus of a new short-life working group set up by the Scottish Government.
Scottish Climate Change Adaptation Programme: Progress Report 2023-202424/05/2024 15:05:00
Fifth annual progress report on "Climate Ready Scotland: Scotland’s Climate Change Adaptation Programme 2019 to 2024".
£5 million for Scotland's island communities24/05/2024 12:05:00
Funding to tackle rising costs and invest in local infrastructure.
Short Term Lets Licensing Statistics, to 31 December 202324/05/2024 10:15:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.