Monthly GDP Estimates for March

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.2% in March 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows an unrevised contraction of 0.2% in February 2025.

In the three months to March - Quarter 1 2025 - GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4% compared to the previous three month period. This follows growth of 0.1% in Quarter 4 2024.

In March, the sector with the largest contribution to overall GDP was electricity and gas supply, which contributed around 0.2 percentage points towards the overall headline figure of -0.2%.

Background

The quarterly statistical publication and data and the monthly statistical publication and data are available online.

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available online and these estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.