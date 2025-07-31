Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for May
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.2% in May 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.1% - revised from -0.2% - in April 2025.
In the three months to May, GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.4% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates a decrease in growth relative to 2025 Quarter 1, January to March, which saw growth of 0.4%.
In May, the largest negative contribution to headline GDP was in manufacturing, which contributed -0.4 percentage points to headline GDP. This was partly due to the cessation of oil refining activity at the Grangemouth oil refinery. The largest contributor to growth came from Professional, Scientific and Technical services, which contributed 0.2 percentage points to headline GDP.
Background
The quarterly statistical publication and data and the monthly statistical publication and data are available online.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms - adjusted to remove inflation. GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online and these estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-may-4/
