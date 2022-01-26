Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for November
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.8% in November, according to statistics announced today by the Chief Statistician. Output is now back above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020 for the first time, by 0.6%.
Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, grew by 0.5% in November, with increases in nine of the fourteen subsectors. At the broad level, output in consumer facing services was flat in November (0.0% growth), and health, education and public services output fell by 0.1%, while output in all other services increased by 0.9%.
Output in the production sector, which accounts for around 16% of the economy, grew by 1.7% in November. There was growth in three of the four subsectors, including growth of 1.7% in the manufacturing subsector.
Output in the construction sector, which accounts for around 6% of the economy is estimated to have grown by 3.6% in November.
In the three months to November, GDP is estimated to have grown by 1.3% compared to the previous three month period (June - August). This reflects a slight pickup in growth during the fourth quarter so far, relative to the increase of 1.0% in Quarter 3 (July to September).
Background
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland. The monthly estimates have been developed to help track the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are designated as experimental official statistics. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-november/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
COVID Recovery and Reform Bill introduced27/01/2022 09:05:00
MSPs to scrutinise proposed law reforms.
Women’s Justice Leadership Panel26/01/2022 16:05:00
Experts to assess needs of women in the justice system.
Encouraging signs for economic recovery26/01/2022 15:05:00
GDP estimates signal return to pre-pandemic levels.
Mesh reimbursement scheme to be set up26/01/2022 13:05:00
Parliament backs Bill to repay private mesh removal surgery costs.
Record number of students from deprived areas at university25/01/2022 15:05:00
Overall record enrolments at Scottish institutions.
Keeping eye tests free on the NHS25/01/2022 11:05:00
Increase in fees paid to optometry practices for free examinations.
Distance Aware25/01/2022 10:05:00
Free badges and lanyards will be available to people who wish to show others they would welcome additional space and extra care while out in public.
Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) - scoping survey findings24/01/2022 15:05:00
This report describes scoping research carried out to inform the development of a review of Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA).