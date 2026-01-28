Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for November
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in the three months to November 2025, unchanged from growth of 0.3% in the three months to October 2025, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.
In the three months to November, the largest positive contribution to headline GDP growth was in Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services which contributed 0.2 percentage points towards headline growth. Information & Communications made the largest negative contribution, contributing -0.1 percentage points to headline growth.
Monthly GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.4% in November 2025. This follows contraction of 0.2% in October and growth of 0.8% in September.
Background
The monthly statistical publication and data are available at:
https://www.gov.scot/publications/monthly-gdp-november-2025
The quarterly statistical publication and data are available at:
https://www.gov.scot/publications/gdp-quarterly-national-accounts-2025-q3
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
This release includes revisions back to the start of the series. Industry weights and reference year have moved forward to 2022 from 2019 consistent with the Supply, Use and Input-Output Tables: 1998-2022.
Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-november-4/
