Monthly GDP Estimates for November

Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.5% in November 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows a revised contraction of 0.4% (revised from -0.2%) in October 2024.

In the three months to November, GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.3% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates a decrease in growth relative to the revised growth of 0.4% (revised from 0.3%) in 2024 Quarter 3 (July to September).

In November, the largest contribution to headline GDP was made by the Professional, Scientific and Technical Services sector which contracted by 3.5%, contributing -0.3 percentage points to the overall contraction. The largest positive contribution was made by the Information & Communications sector which grew by 1.1%, contributing 0.1 percentage points towards GDP.

Background

The quarterly statistical publication and data are available at:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/gdp-quarterly-national-accounts-2024-q3

The monthly statistical publication and data are available at:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/monthly-gdp-november-2024

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/