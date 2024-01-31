Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for November
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.1% in November, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows a contraction of 0.6% in October 2023 (revised from ‑0.5%).
In the three months to November, GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.2% compared to the previous three month period. This indicates a slowing of growth in the quarter so far, relative to the unrevised increase of 0.4% in 2023 Quarter 3 (July to September) reported in the Quarterly National Accounts also released today.
Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, grew by 0.4% in November. Output in the production sector is estimated to have contracted by 3.1% in November, with the largest contribution to overall GDP coming from contraction in the output of Electricity and Gas Supply.
Background
The latest publications on GDP are available online.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland. The monthly estimates have been developed to help track the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available online.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-november-2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Draft plan to tackle effects of climate change in Scotland31/01/2024 14:05:00
Views sought on proposals for greater resilience to climate change.
Paternal perinatal mental health: evidence review31/01/2024 10:05:00
This evidence review explores paternal perinatal mental health, including the factors affecting paternal perinatal mental health, those most likely to be affected, sources of support used by men during the perinatal period and barriers which might impede men accessing support.
£14 million for marine and fishing businesses30/01/2024 13:05:00
Businesses and marine organisations in Scotland’s coastal communities will benefit from £14 million in grants from the Marine Fund Scotland 2023-24.
Up-rating devolved Social Security assistance: multi criteria decision analysis - January 202430/01/2024 10:05:00
A report setting out a multi-criteria decision analysis of the options available to the Scottish Government to uprate devolved social security assistance in 2024 to 2025.
Showcasing Scotland’s world-class financial services29/01/2024 15:05:00
Scotland and City of London to collaborate and seize opportunities for business and investment.
Tobacco age of sale to be raised and single-use vapes banned29/01/2024 13:05:00
Moves to protect children agreed after four-nations consultation.
Ensuring Adult Disability Payments meet people’s needs29/01/2024 10:20:00
Edel Harris appointed to chair independent review.
Record renewable energy output26/01/2024 12:05:00
Green sector delivered more electricity than Scotland used for first time.