Monthly GDP Estimates for October

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s onshore GDP is estimated to have contracted by 0.2% in October. This follows unrevised 0.3% growth in September.

In the three months to October GDP is estimated to have remained flat with 0% change. This is a decrease compared to the Quarter 3 - July to September - growth rate of 0.3%.

In October, the industry which made the biggest contribution to overall GDP was Information and Communications Services, which contributed 0.2 percentage points of contraction to headline GDP.

Background

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and monthly data are designated as Official Statistics in Development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

Further information on GDP statistics is available. These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – the standards of official statistics.