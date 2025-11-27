Monthly GDP Estimates for September

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.2% in the three months to September (2025 Quarter 3), up from the growth of 0.6% in the three months to August, and growth of 0.5% in July, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows growth of 0.2% in 2025 Quarter 2 (April to June).

In the month to September 2025, Scotland’s GDP grew by 0.7%. This follows a revised contraction of 0.2% in August 2025 (revised down from -0.1%) and contraction of 0.4% in July 2025.

In September, the sector with the largest contribution to three month GDP was Professional, Scientific and Technical Services, which contributed around 0.2 percentage points of growth towards the overall three month figure of 0.2%.

Background

GDP First Quarterly Estimate 2025 Q3 (July to September) - gov.scot

GDP Monthly Estimate: September 2025 - gov.scot

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

