Scottish Government
|Printable version
Monthly GDP Estimates for September
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in September 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows contraction of 0.6% in August 2024.
In the three months to September - Quarter 3 2024 - GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.3% compared to the previous three month period. This follows growth of 0.4% in Quarter 2, April to June.
In September, output in the services sector is estimated to have grown by 0.6%, while Production sector output fell by 1.5% in September. Construction sector output grew by 0.1% in September.
Background
The quarterly statistical publication and data.
The monthly statistical publication and data.
All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.
Further information on GDP statistics is available.
These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/monthly-gdp-estimates-for-september-3/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Prisoners (Early Release) (Scotland) Bill passed28/11/2024 12:10:00
Legislation to reduce rising prison population.
Government “from the ground up” – First Minister28/11/2024 11:10:00
Vision for progress in St Andrew’s Day address ahead of 2025-26 Budget.
Supporting sustainable investment in Scotland27/11/2024 16:05:00
Deputy First Minister outlines steps towards financing a green future.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 202427/11/2024 11:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 2024.
Enhanced support for people in emotional distress27/11/2024 10:05:00
All 31 Health and Social Care Partnerships have now signed up to a programme which supports people experiencing distress.
Families across Scotland benefit from over £1billion in social security support26/11/2024 16:20:00
New figures show over £1billion paid out to help end child poverty.
Private Sector Rent Statistics, 2010 to 202426/11/2024 15:05:00
Statistics on annual average private sector rents to the end of September 2024 have been released today.
Football helping to tackle poverty26/11/2024 13:05:00
An initiative to provide free after school and holiday clubs for families on low incomes has helped more than 3,500 children to attend football and other sport sessions, increasing access to sports and improving their mental health during its first year.