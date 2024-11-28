Monthly GDP Estimates for September

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland. Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in September 2024, according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician. This follows contraction of 0.6% in August 2024.

In the three months to September - Quarter 3 2024 - GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.3% compared to the previous three month period. This follows growth of 0.4% in Quarter 2, April to June.

In September, output in the services sector is estimated to have grown by 0.6%, while Production sector output fell by 1.5% in September. Construction sector output grew by 0.1% in September.

Background

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the output of the economy in Scotland and are designated as official statistics in development. This means that they are still in development but have been released to enable their use at an early stage. All results are provisional and subject to relatively high levels of uncertainty.

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics.