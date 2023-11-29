Monthly GDP Estimates for September

An Official Statistics in Development Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.1% in September, according to statistics announced today by the Chief Statistician. This follows 0.2% growth in August (revised up from 0.1%).

In September, output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, is estimated to have fallen by 0.4%, after growth of 0.4% in August. Production sector output grew by 2.7% in September, with growth of 17% in Electricity and Gas Supply making the largest positive contribution to the overall GDP result.

In the three months to September, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4% compared to the previous three month period. This reflects a growth in the economy during the third quarter of 2023, after the 0.3% contraction in Quarter 2 2023 (April to June) reported in the Quarterly National Accounts, released 1 November 2023.

Background

The quarterly statistical publication and data are available at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/first-estimate-of-gdp-2023-q3/

The monthly statistical publication and data are available at:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/monthly-gdp-september-2023/

All results are seasonally adjusted and presented in real terms (adjusted to remove inflation). GDP growth in this publication relates to Scotland’s onshore economy, which means it does not include the output of offshore oil and gas extraction.

Further information on GDP statistics is available at http://www.gov.scot/gdp

These estimates are compiled in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics – more information on the standards of official statistics can be accessed at: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/code-of-practice/