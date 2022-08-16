Monthly update – concluded investigations

Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Investigations where we found offences:

Name and type of regulated entity What was investigated Offences found Decision taken Basildon Community Residents Party (registered political party) Late delivery of quarterly donations and loans reports Late delivery of quarterly donations and loans reports No sanction Co-operative Party (registered political party) Late reporting of a donation Late reporting of a donation No sanction Conservative and Unionist Party (registered political party) Late return of an impermissible donation Late return of an impermissible donation No sanction Late reporting of donations Late reporting of donations No sanction Late reporting of loans Late reporting of loans Four fines totalling £3,080 Workers Party of Great Britain (registered political party) Failure to deliver an accurate campaign spending report Failure to deliver an accurate campaign spending report No sanction Failure to include campaign spending report declaration Failure to include campaign spending report declaration No sanction Commenting on the concluded investigations, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties’ and campaigners’ finances. The requirements are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met.

“Where we find that offences have been committed, we do not automatically impose sanctions but will do so where we consider it appropriate. We act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our final decisions, including a party’s efforts to improve their compliance systems to avoid future breaches.”

