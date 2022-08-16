Electoral Commission
Monthly update – concluded investigations
Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Investigations where we found offences:
|Name and type of regulated entity
|What was investigated
|Offences found
|Decision taken
|Basildon Community Residents Party (registered political party)
|Late delivery of quarterly donations and loans reports
|Late delivery of quarterly donations and loans reports
|
No sanction
|Co-operative Party (registered political party)
|Late reporting of a donation
|Late reporting of a donation
|
No sanction
|Conservative and Unionist Party (registered political party)
|Late return of an impermissible donation
|Late return of an impermissible donation
|No sanction
|Late reporting of donations
|Late reporting of donations
|No sanction
|Late reporting of loans
|Late reporting of loans
|Four fines totalling £3,080
|Workers Party of Great Britain (registered political party)
|Failure to deliver an accurate campaign spending report
|Failure to deliver an accurate campaign spending report
|
No sanction
|Failure to include campaign spending report declaration
|Failure to include campaign spending report declaration
|
No sanction
Commenting on the concluded investigations, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:
“It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties’ and campaigners’ finances. The requirements are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met.
“Where we find that offences have been committed, we do not automatically impose sanctions but will do so where we consider it appropriate. We act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our final decisions, including a party’s efforts to improve their compliance systems to avoid future breaches.”
Notes to editors
1. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh, and Scottish parliaments.
2. This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
3. Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
