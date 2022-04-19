Monthly update – concluded investigations

Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Investigations where offences were found:

Name and type of regulated entity What was investigated Offences found Decision taken Conservative and Unionist Party (registered political party) Failure to deliver accurate quarterly donations report Failure to deliver accurate quarterly donations report No sanction imposed Labour Party (Islington South and Finsbury accounting unit) Late delivery of annual statement of accounts Late delivery of annual statement of accounts No sanction imposed Old Windsor Residents Association (registered political party) Late delivery of quarterly reports Late delivery of quarterly reports No sanction imposed Open Britain Limited (registered non-party campaigner) Late delivery of 2019 UK Parliamentary General Election spending return Late delivery of 2019 UK Parliamentary General Election spending return No sanction imposed Failure to deliver accompanying invoices for 2019 UK Parliamentary General Election spending return Failure to deliver accompanying invoices for 2019 UK Parliamentary General Election spending return No sanction imposed Commenting on the concluded investigation, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties' and campaigners’ finances. The requirements are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met.

“Where we find that offences have been committed, we do not automatically impose sanctions. We act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our final decisions, as set out in our Enforcement Policy.”

Investigations where no offences were found: