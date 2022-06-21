Monthly update – concluded investigations

Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Investigations where we found offences

Name and type of regulated entity What was investigated Offences found Decision taken Kingston Independent Residents Group (registered political party) Late delivery of annual statement of accounts Late delivery of annual statement of accounts £200 fixed monetary penalty Let London Live (registered political party) Late delivery of quarterly donations and transactions reports Late delivery of quarterly donations and transactions reports No sanction Closed without further action Scottish Green Party (registered political party) Late delivery of annual statement of accounts Late delivery of annual statement of accounts £2,300 variable monetary penalty Commenting on the concluded investigations, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties’ finances. The requirements are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met.

“Where we find that offences have been committed, we take into consideration a range of factors when deciding the level of sanction, as set out in our Enforcement Policy.”

Investigation where we found no offence