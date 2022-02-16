Electoral Commission
Monthly update - concluded investigations
Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
|Name and type of regulated entity
|What was investigated
|Offences found
|Decision taken
|Conservative and Unionist Party GB (registered political party)
|
Permissibility of donations
|No offence found
|Closed without further action
|Conservative and Unionist Party NI (registered political party)
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|No offence found
|Closed without further action
|Liberal Democrats (registered political party
|Failure to deliver compliant spending return for 2019 European Parliamentary Election
|Failure to deliver compliant spending return for 2019 European Parliamentary Election
|No sanction imposed. Closed without further action
|Permissibility of donations
|No offence found
|Closed without further action
|Reform UK (registered political party)
|Failure to deliver compliant spending return for 2019 European Parliamentary Election
|Failure to deliver compliant spending return for 2019 European Parliamentary Election
|No sanction imposed. Closed without further action
Commenting on the concluded investigations, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:
“Compliance with the political finance laws is important in ensuring transparency in the system. It is right that where there are reasonable grounds to suspect an offence, we investigate to establish whether or not one took place. Finding that no offence took place indicates compliance with the law, which we welcome.
“Where we find offences have been committed, we do not automatically impose sanctions. We take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our final decision.”
