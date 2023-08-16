Electoral Commission
Monthly update - concluded investigations
Details of the investigation concluded in the last month have been published yesterday by the Electoral Commission, as part of its regular update of concluded investigations.
An investigation into one non-party campaigner closed over the last month, with no sanctions imposed.
Investigations where offences were found:
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Precious Life (non-party campaigner at the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election)
|Failure to include a valid imprint on campaign material.
|Offences found
|No sanction
"It is vital for transparency that voters can see who is responsible for the campaign material they receive ahead of elections. Imprint laws ensure that voters have transparency over political material and help support public confidence in well run elections.
“Our investigation into Precious Life found that the non-party campaigner failed to include a complete imprint on its campaign material ahead of the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election. In this case, no sanctions were issued. Where we find offences, we consider a range of factors, as set out in the Enforcement Policy, before deciding whether to impose sanctions. Precious Life had campaigned at previous elections and our efforts to engage with them, and their response to that, has led to improved compliance.”
Notes to editors
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/monthly-update-concluded-investigations-35
