Monthly update – concluded investigations

Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Name and type of regulated entity What was investigated Offences found Decision taken Hope not Hate (registered non-party campaigner) Failure to deliver a pre-poll donation report for the 2019 UK parliamentary general election Failure to deliver a pre-poll donation report for the 2019 UK parliamentary general election £1,000 variable monetary penalty Failure to deliver accompanying invoices for 2019 UK parliamentary general election spending return Late delivery of accompanying invoices for 2019 UK parliamentary general election spending return No sanction imposed. Closed without further action Labour Party (registered political party) Failure to deliver accompanying invoices for 2019 UK parliamentary general election spending return Late delivery of accompanying invoices for 2019 UK parliamentary general election spending return No sanction imposed. Closed without further action Late reporting of donations Late reporting of donations No sanction. Closed without further action Liberal Democrats (Edinburgh West accounting unit) Failure to return a donation from an impermissible donor within 30 days Failure to return a donation from an impermissible donor within 30 days No sanction. Closed without further action Social Democratic Party (registered political party) Late delivery of spending return for 2021 Scottish parliamentary election Late delivery of spending return for 2021 Scottish parliamentary election No sanction. Close without further action Commenting on the concluded investigations, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties’ and campaigners’ finances. The requirements are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met.

“Where we find that offences have been committed, we do not automatically impose sanctions. We act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our final decisions, as set out in our Enforcement Policy.”

