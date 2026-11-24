50 government-funded 4G mast upgrades switched on across rural England through the Shared Rural Network, improving mobile coverage in Yorkshire, Cumbria, the West Country and beyond.

50 government-funded 4G mast upgrades switched on across rural England through the Shared Rural Network – covering Yorkshire, Cumbria, the West Country and other regions

Better coverage is just one simple fix that will help rural residents and visitors stay connected and support businesses to grow- with one Exmoor guest house using 4G to share a live map of its cattle so dog walkers can steer clear of the herd

Latest milestone builds on the Shared Rural Network exceeding its target of bringing 4G mobile coverage to 95% of the UK’s land, over a year ahead of schedule.

Dog walkers can now check where the cattle are before setting off, thanks to better mobile signal from one of 50 government-funded 4G mast upgrades switched on across rural England.

The 50 government-funded upgrades are delivering around 640 sq km of additional 4G coverage across rural England, from the Yorkshire Dales to Exmoor National Park. This new coverage is equivalent to an area roughly the size of Greater Manchester’s towns and cities combined.

Yorkshire has seen the largest number of upgrades in England so far, with 21 of the 50 sites across the region, while other areas to benefit include Devon, Somerset, Cornwall, Cumbria, Northumbria and Shropshire. The 50th mast was activated in Thirsk and Malton.

At Exmoor Bunk Barn, a guest house based in Exmoor National Park, improved 4G is already helping visitors make the most of the countryside. Better mobile coverage has helped solve everyday challenges for the businesses, like remotely monitoring water levels in its reservoir and using GPS-enabled collars to keep track of its herd of native cattle grazing on open moorland.

Connectivity even helps dog walkers – whether it’s finding the way back after taking a wrong turn, checking the forecast or sending a photo of a muddy pup to the family. Farms are now sharing their cattle’s location through a live map, helping visitors avoid walking their dogs too close to the herd.

The upgrades are being delivered through the Shared Rural Network, a joint investment between the UK Government and mobile network operators, EE, Three, Virgin Media and Vodafone, to tackle poor mobile coverage in rural and remote areas. It’s one fix that is making a big difference to everyday lives. This is being delivered through upgrades to existing masts rather than building new infrastructure, transforming connectivity in rural areas without spoiling their natural beauty or impacting the environment.

Telecoms Minister, Ian Murray, said:

Whether you’re taking a walk on Exmoor or running a business in the Yorkshire Dales, a reliable connection helps you find your way and stay in touch with the people who matter. For farmers, businesses and families, better coverage means less time hunting for a signal – and for dog walkers, it can even mean knowing where the cows are before setting off. With 50 4G masts now live across rural England thanks to our investment, this is what driving growth in every postcode looks like.

Mova CEO, Ben Roome, said:

The Shared Rural Network shows how government and the mobile industry can work together on a problem that no one organisation can solve effectively alone. These 50 upgraded sites show what that delivers in practice, which is better connectivity in places where people have too often had to manage without.

This latest milestone builds on the programme’s wider progress, with 4G coverage from at least one mobile operator now available across more than 96% of the UK’s landmass, up from 91% when the programme was agreed in 2020. 175 upgraded masts have gone live so far across England, Scotland and Wales.

The 50-site milestone is part of wider UK Government investment in digital infrastructure, such as Project Gigabit which is bringing faster, more reliable broadband to hard-to-reach areas that would otherwise be left behind – with over 1.4 million premises now benefitting from upgrades funded by the UK Government. Dozens more mast upgrades will continue to go live across rural Britain over the coming months, helping communities stay connected wherever they live, work or explore.

Notes to Editors

Breakdown of mast activations by area:

Yorkshire, 21; Cumbria, 12; Northumbria, 5; Devon & Cornwall, 4; Avon & Somerset, 5; West Mercia, 2; Durham, 1; Staffordshire, 1, Lancashire, 1.

List of activated site locations in England:

Lettaford Cross North Bovey (Devon & Cornwall)

Luckyard Farm, Dulverton, Somerset (Avon & Somerset)

Land at Ashton Manor Lower Ashton (Devon & Cornwall)

The Graig, Llanfair, Waterdine, Knighton, Shropshire (West Mercia)

Garn Rock Newcastle Craven Arms (West Mercia)

Land at Swainsley Head, Kirksteads Farm, Butterton, Derbyshire (Staffordshire)

Washing Close Pennine Way Settle (North Yorkshire)

Cam Gill Road Braidley Hall Farm Braidley Leyburn (North Yorkshire)

Beckermonds Forestry Turning Area, Forestry Track off Dales Way, Beckermonds, North Yorkshire (North Yorkshire)

Grange Farm Dubbs Lane Hubberholme (North Yorkshire)

Rainscar Farm, Silverdale Road, Settle, Nr Stainforth. N Yorkshire (North Yorkshire)

Low Seal Houses Farm Arkengarthdale Richmond (North Yorkshire)

Whiterow Farm, Whiterow Road, Walden, West Burton, Leyburn (North Yorkshire)

Hoggarths Farm, Nr Wain Wash Falls, Richmond N. Yorkshire (North Yorkshire)

Woodale Bents Coverhead Farm Woodale Leyburn (North Yorkshire)

Land off B6255, Hawes, North Yorkshire (North Yorkshire)

Hancow Road Pickering (North Yorkshire)

Cockmoor Road Troutsdale (North Yorkshire)

Copse above Duck House Daleside Road Tenter Hill Farndale, East Ryedale North Yorkshire (North Yorkshire)

Dalby Forest Dr, Pickering (North Yorkshire)

Newgate Foot Newgate Bank Pockley (North Yorkshire)

Middale Longsleddale Kendal (Cumbria)

Land at Hall Dunnderdale Farm Seathwaite Broughton in Furness (Cumbria)

Land at Fangs Brow Farm, Loweswater, Allerdale, Cumbria (Cumbria)

Land at Bridge End Farm Thirlmere Keswick (Cumbria)

Land at Downham Farm, Mindrum, Near Coldstream, Northumberland (Northumbria)

Sharperton, Northumberland (Northumbria)

Land at Westmains Farm, Penton, Carlisle (Cumbria)

Brownknowe Farm Tarest Hexham (Northumbria)

Halse Farm Halse Lane Winsford Exmoor (Avon & Somerset)

Land at Kitridge Farm Withypool (Avon & Somerset)

Cliffe House Farm High Bradfield (South Yorkshire)

Old Cote Farm Arncliffe Skipton (North Yorkshire)

Gallows Top, Low Row, Richmond (North Yorkshire)

Hall Farm, Westerdale, Lead Lane, Whitby, N. Yorkshire (North Yorkshire)

South House Farm Bransdale (North Yorkshire)

Chapel House Farm Rosthwaite Keswick (Cumbria)

Land North Of Grange Moor Farm Cottages, Scots Gap, Morpeth, Northumberland (Northumbria)

Herdlaw Farm Elsdon Otterburn Training Area (Northumbria)

Near Solway View Roadhead Carlisle (Cumbria)

Stoney Post Cross, Holne, Newton Abbot (Devon & Cornwall)

Northway Farm, Bonehill, Widecombe in the Moor, Devon (Devon & Cornwall)

Surridge Farm west of Brittania’s Shield Skilgate Taunton (Avon & Somerset)

East Friars Farm Bowlees Middleton-in-Teesdale (Durham)

Cellnex (formerly QS4) Ashgill Wood, Garrigill, Nr Alston, Cumbria (Cumbria)

Applegarth Farm Grazing, Glaisdale, Scarborough, North Yorkshire (North Yorkshire)

Unclassified Road Nr Bampton Cumbria (Cumbria)

Brow Top Farm, Kentmere, Kendal, Cumbria (Cumbria)

Latterbarrow Nether Wasdale (Cumbria)

Cauda Brow Croasdale Ennerdale Bridge (Cumbria)

Coverage data has been provided by Mova, a joint venture wholly owned by the UK’s major mobile network operators - EE, Three, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone - tasked with delivering and supporting critical digital infrastructure.

About the Shared Rural Network

The Shared Rural Network is a partnership between the UK government and mobile network operators. It aims to improve mobile coverage in rural areas across the UK. The programme reached its target of delivering to 95% of UK landmass a year ahead of schedule.

The main delivery phase of the Shared Rural Network runs to January 2027. Further government funded delivery will continue during this period, including up to 18 government funded mast upgrades going live across Britain

The government-funded upgraded masts referenced in this press notice are being built by the Home Office to first and foremost facilitate the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). The government and mobile network operators have been working with the Home Office and the mobile network operators to upgrade these masts to provide commercial coverage from all UK mobile network operators. Learn more about the ESN from the Emergency Service Network.