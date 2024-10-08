Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
More action needed to protect future water resources
- Also published by:
- Environment Agency
Additional 5 billion litres of water needed every day by 2050.
Almost a fifth (19%) of water supplies are lost by water companies before reaching customers’ taps, a new report from the Environment Agency has found.
The new report published yesterday (Monday 7 October) assesses water companies’ annual performance data against their Water Resources Management Plans (WRMPs), which include steps to reduce leakage, install meters and develop new additional supplies. The report highlights some progress has been made, but it also reveals areas of significant under-delivery, meaning improvements are needed in order to manage water resources efficiently and sustainably.
As part of the Environment Agency’s drive to be a more transparent regulator, this year’s report has been made public to shine a light on this issue, and to call for urgent and sustained action by water companies to implement these plans. By 2050, in order to support a growing population, the economy, food production and protect the environment, an additional 5 billion litres of waterwill be needed every day.
The Environment Agency requires water companies to produce plans to ensure secure and sustainable water supplies, which has driven the industry to set out ambitious new plans for the future. If implemented fully, these plans would lead to improved resilience against extreme drought, protect the environment and support the wider economy.
Key findings of the report include:
-
Leakage: Despite a commitment by the water industry to halve leakage by 2050 and a reduction in leakage by 10% from 2017-2018 levels, it remains too high with 19% of water supplies still being lost before reaching consumers. The report breaks down water loss data by water company, with Thames Water and United Utilities identified as the worst performers for leakage per person. The industry must deliver a sustained reduction in leakage, particularly in the face of climate change, when extreme temperatures will make pipes more prone to bursts.
-
Drought preparedness: While a year of wet weather meant there were no drought issues in 2023/24, some water companies still would not have sufficient water supply in some areas in the event of a drought. As extreme weather becomes more frequent, urgent action is needed to deliver new supply schemes and ensure they are ready for severe droughts.
-
Demand reduction: The Environment Act set a target to reduce water use in England by 20% per head of population by 2037-38 from 2019-2020 levels. As of this year, there has been a 3.6% reduction. Metering plays a key role in influencing consumer behaviour and reducing household water use. Currently, water meters have been installed in approximately 60% of households.
Alan Lovell, Chair of the Environment Agency, said:
In the face of the enormous challenges on water resources, we have to tackle both sides of the equation – reducing demand and increasing supply. While we’ve seen some progress by companies, it’s clear that more planning, resources and investment are needed, particularly on leakage.
We expect water companies to accelerate their plans to increase water efficiency, reduce leakage and prepare for future droughts. We will continue to work closely with Ofwat and Defra to hold water companies accountable and ensure they deliver on their commitments to protect our environment and secure our water supply for future generations.”
Water Minister Emma Hardy said:
This report is a damning indictment of the sheer volume of water that is wasted by water companies across England.
As the climate crisis worsens and more pressure is placed on our water systems, we must fix our broken water infrastructure to ensure we have a resilient future water supply.
We have taken immediate action to reset the water industry including introducing our new Water (Special Measures) Bill to strengthen regulation and give the water regulators sweeping new powers to hold companies accountable. We are also putting customers at the heart of our approach by doubling compensation when supplies are disrupted.
Water company performance on matters such as leakage and drought preparedness and their wider delivery against water resources aspects of their business plans is one of areas considered in Ofwat’s annual Performance Reports. In the event that a company has not delivered against these plans they are asked to return money to customers through bill reductions.
The Environment Agency and Ofwat are urging water companies to focus attention and resources to improve the resilience of their water supply. The Environment Agency and Ofwat will be issuing letters to several water companies expressing concerns over their management of water supplies. These letters will be published on Ofwat’s website.
Further information
- The full report can be found here
- Approximately half of the water companies in England will receive a joint regulatory letter from the Environment Agency and Ofwat outlining specific failings and necessary actions for improvement. The companies are: Anglian Water, Bristol Water, Cambridge Water, Portsmouth Water, South East Water, South Staffordshire Water, South West Water, Southern Water, Thames Water, and Albion Water.
- Water companies must produce a Water Resources Management Plan (WRMP) every 5 years, which sets out how they will govern our water security and protection of the environment for the next 25 years in their supply area.
- Alongside a duty to publish a WRMP every five years, water companies have a further statutory requirement to produce an annual progress report. These are examined each year by the Environment Agency and Ofwat to measure progress on delivering the plan.
- The Environment Agency annual report summarises and reviews progress on key water demand and supply metrics across wholesale water companies in England, for the financial year April 2023 to March 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/more-action-needed-to-protect-future-water-resources
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
£160m boost for UK poultry industry as exports to South Africa restart08/10/2024 10:15:00
UK farmers and traders will once again be able to export poultry to South Africa
Flooding impacts across the country02/10/2024 16:12:00
Recent rainfall means minor, localised river flooding impacts are expected in Leicestershire, with minor flooding impacts possible elsewhere, including Lincolnshire.
World leading Animal and Plant Health Agency celebrates ten-year anniversary01/10/2024 14:20:00
The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) is today (1 October) celebrating a decade of its world-leading efforts to safeguard both animal and plant health on the domestic and international stage.
New legislation to support precision breeding and boost Britain’s food security01/10/2024 11:20:00
The Government has announced new laws to support precision breeding technology which will increase food production, reduce costs to farmers and allow drought and disease resistant crops to be grown.
British beetroot growers to put down roots in US market30/09/2024 12:10:00
Food and farming businesses to benefit from new export access to US
Immediate measures to step up safeguards against African swine fever from Europe26/09/2024 14:20:00
The mitigation measures will help to prevent the spread of ASF across the border, protecting the pig sector worth over £8 billion to the UK economy
New measures introduced to tackle Bluetongue and protect farmers livelihoods19/09/2024 12:10:00
The UK Chief Veterinary Officer has set out further measures to mitigate the spread of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3).
Father & son prosecuted for illegal Northamptonshire waste site19/09/2024 10:07:00
Following an investigation by the Environment Agency, a father and son duo have been sentenced after pleading guilty to the operation of an illegal waste site.