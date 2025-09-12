More action needed to tackle FGM in the UK and support its victims, WEC finds

Evidence indicates that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is both taking place in the UK and that UK citizens or residents are being taken abroad to undergo this form of gender-based violence, a new report by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has warned.

WEC called on the Government to restore Home Office funding to combat FGM to previous levels - an annual spend of at least £2 million - while it cautioned health services for FGM survivors and access to them across the UK is inconsistent.

This has created a postcode lottery that risks leaving women and girls without the essential support and care they need, the report said. In 2015 it was estimated that 137,000 women and girls live with FGM in England and Wales.

It is a ‘significant oversight’ that the Government lacks up-to-date information on the current prevalence of FGM nationwide and per locality, WEC’s report concluded, adding this data gap undermines the Government's, local authorities and healthcare providers' ability to help.

FGM survivors experience profound physical, emotional and psychosexual consequences and require specialised care and support to manage these impacts, including specialist counselling support, it said.

In healthcare settings, evidence suggests some FGM survivors are experiencing shame or humiliation, reducing the likelihood of them engaging further with services, the report warned.

It called on the NHS to use Women's Health Hubs, as well as other relevant points of contact such as sexual health services and sexual assault referral centres, to raise awareness among survivors of the potential consequences of FGM and the benefits of seeking medical advice.

It recommended FGM training should be made mandatory for midwives and other healthcare professionals, including how to treat survivors with appropriate sensitivity. Women should be informed of their right to have an interpreter appropriately trained, it added.

It called on Ministers to facilitate and fund research into the effectiveness of reconstructive surgery for FGM survivors as a matter of priority, adding if evidence indicates that the surgery is effective, then the NHS should provide it.

The Committee concluded that it is unreasonable for the Government to cite a lack of evidence as a barrier to reconstructive surgery while simultaneously failing to invest in the research necessary to generate such evidence.

On data, MPs urged the Government to immediately commission research into the number of women with FGM in the UK, including on prevalence within local areas, adding it must make this data accessible so that local authorities and health providers can provide their services accordingly.

The NHS should ensure that data on the country of birth and the country where FGM was undertaken for individuals is consistently recorded and published to help build a picture of how many women and girls born in the UK have undergone FGM and how many have undergone FGM in the UK, it added.

Given the ongoing risk of FGM in the UK, WEC recommended the Home Office commit to sustained funding for initiatives aimed at preventing and tackling FGM.

Funding should also continue to be allocated to public awareness campaigns and to services which play a key role in prevention and support, it added.

The Government and local authorities should also actively engage with and provide sustainable funding to small and grassroots organisations working on FGM to ensure they are able to carry out their work.

On education, the report called on the Government and local authorities to fund community-led education programmes to challenge the cultural and social beliefs that drive FGM.

These programmes must be tailored to reflect the specific drivers of FGM within different communities. Education must include the health consequences of FGM and be targeted at those who drive FGM within communities, it added.

The Government should adopt an approach that looks at prevention and prosecution by funding and engaging with prevention efforts in local communities, the report said.

Criminal justice agencies should review police intervention and CPS prosecution strategies with a view to increasing the prosecution rate for FGM. An effective criminal justice deterrent is a vital part of the process in tackling FGM and it is currently missing, it added.

There have only been three convictions for FGM offences in England and Wales to date.

Evidence suggests that safeguarding referrals are low, the report said, as it called for training for teachers and healthcare professionals including how to broach sensitive subjects and make clear that FGM is practised across a wide range of communities.

Border monitoring to help prevent FGM being carried out on UK citizens and residents taken abroad, could be made better through improved training of officials to ensure, better follow-up of suspected cases, and enhanced communication between different agencies, the report said.

The Home Office should ensure that border officials have sufficient training on FGM to ensure they can identify potential cases and intervene when necessary.

The continued prevalence of FGM globally increases the risk of FGM to current and future UK citizens and residents, the report said as it urged the Government to protect FGM programmes from further reductions in aid funding.

Chair comment

Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee and Labour MP Sarah Owen said:

“It’s of serious concern that evidence given to us and available data indicate both that FGM is taking place in the UK and that UK citizens or residents are being taken abroad to undergo FGM.

“The message needs to be clear that cultural sensitivities are irrelevant when it comes to violent, gender-based abuse; that more often than not it is perpetrated against a child, and that survivors must be supported in seeking justice.

“While this is happening, funding allocated to tackling FGM has reduced - leaving more women and girls at risk and unsupported. The Government needs to restore funding to previous levels and ensure the grassroots organisations that do vital work in supporting survivors are able to benefit.

“As the Women and Equalities Committee’s report recommends, Ministers must ensure that all FGM survivors can access the essential support and care they need in a timely manner.

"This support should include access to reconstructive surgery - something we know can be extremely beneficial to survivors and which is currently available in other countries.

"We urge the Government to prioritise research on the feasibility of this surgery, which can make a lasting difference to survivors’ lives, at the earliest opportunity.”