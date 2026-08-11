More areas in England declared in drought after record dry July

National Drought Group met yesterday as 71.3% of England now in drought.

Almost three-quarters of England is now in drought as conditions worsen following a dry start to August.

The National Drought Group has warned all regions of the country are experiencing pressure on their water resources – with increasing impacts across agriculture, public supplies, navigation, and the environment.

The East Midlands, Lincolnshire & Northamptonshire, Kent & East Sussex, and Solent & the South Downs became the latest to move into drought status yesterday.

Along with the areas announced last week, most of the country (71.3%) is now experiencing a flash drought – which develops very quickly brought about by a combination of very low rainfall and higher temperatures. This takes the total to 45 million people in a drought area. Over 27 million people are now living under restrictions on water use.

The North East and Yorkshire have moved to prolonged dry weather – the stage before drought – with nowhere now deemed in normal status.

The changes follow the driest July in 190 years and just 5% of expected rainfall this month to date. There are warnings of more dry weather and another heatwave on the way, with temperatures tipped to reach the mid-30s in some places.

Tony Grayling, Strategic Drought Lead at the Environment Agency and Chair of the National Drought Group, yesterday said:

Drought conditions are worsening and will continue to do so until we see significant and sustained rainfall. We know the hot and dry weather is taking a real toll on farming and there will be long-lasting impacts on our environment. We want everyone to stay safe and hydrated over the summer, but we need everyone’s help in using a little less water to make sure our current water reserves last. Every drop we can save is a drop more for your local farmers, local wildlife and local rivers.

Water Minister Emma Hardy has told water companies to do more to cut leaks, which increase in the hot weather as pipes move in dry soils.

Small steps to reduce water consumption – such as turning off taps when brushing teeth or fixing a leaking toilet – can also really add up to conserve dwindling supplies until the next period of sustained rainfall.

CURRENT SITUATION AND IMPACTS:

Ongoing work by National Drought Group members includes heightened incident response, additional monitoring, increased leakage reduction and more cross-sector and public communication.

The Government has also stepped up its drought response and is actively considering ways to give more support to the farming sector.

Water Minister Emma Hardy, who attended the National Drought Group yesterday said:

We know how challenging this summer has been, especially for our hard-working farmers who are at the sharp end of climate change and an increasing number of floods and droughts. We are stepping up our support including working to make it easier for farmers to build more on-site irrigation reservoirs. We are also delivering long-term change in the water industry to reduce leaks and deliver nine new reservoirs and water transfer schemes to secure supplies. As we move through this period of drought, I expect water companies to take every available step to minimise leakage and support customers in using water wisely. I also want to thank people for following the restrictions, where in place, as they are an important tool to safeguard essential water supplies and protect the environment.

Rivers, reservoirs, and groundwaters continue to decline and water temperatures are also rising, leading to more fish rescues, while the continued hot and dry conditions are increasing the risk of wildfires.

Our climate is changing and the current drought now means there have been three in the past five years – 2022, 2025 and now 2026.

England is not alone in facing drought. Mainland Europe is also struggling with heatwaves and dry weather, while extremely low water levels on the Rhine and the Danube are disrupting energy generation, freight, and river transport.

Rainfall totals for July, ranged from 1% of the expected average for south-east England to 26% in north-west England. Some parts of Hampshire, Isle of Wight and West Sussex have not had a rain day for 59 days.

Natural England noted 245 wildfires have been reported on Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) this year.

Important wetland and sensitive peatland habitats are drying out.

River flows continue to decline, with only 14% classed as at normal levels. 22% are exceptionally low, including the Avon, Wye, Ely Ouse and Exe.

Reservoir levels have fallen to 69% - 11.6% lower than to be expected for this time of year. England reservoir storage fell 16% during July, the greatest reduction in raw storage in July for at least 30 years.

Farmers have reported their earliest harvests in 20 years, with reduced yields.

Livestock farmers are beginning to feed winter forage stocks earlier than normal due to poor grass growth. The lack of adequate feed is expected to result in decreased milk volumes.

Irrigation restrictions on farmers are now increasing with 1,534 now in place in East Anglia. Some 302 abstractors in East Anglia are in the process of having to reduce the amount they can take from rivers by 50% to protect the environment due to exceptionally low flows. 14 abstractors in the Wensum catchment, Norfolk, have had to stop due to low water flows and the potential impact on the environment.

Wildlife is being affected, particularly breeding birds, amphibians, and species such as white-clawed crayfish, which have not fully recovered from previous droughts.

River temperatures are rising, including reaching 28C on the River Misbourne, a chalk stream in Buckinghamshire, and 27C on the Hampshire Avon and 27C on the River Trent – around 2C higher than to be expected.

The Environment Agency has recorded 134 incidents linked to drought and dry weather this year – now approaching the same levels seen during previous droughts in 2022 and 2025.

There are 26 navigation closures and 19 restrictions in place across the Canal & River Trust’s network because of water shortages caused by the heatwaves. Further closures are likely if there is insufficient rain over the next few weeks.

Eight water companies have introduced Temporary Use Bans (TUBs), in some or all of their areas, impacting over 27 million customers. They are: Affinity Water, Anglian Water, Cambridge Water, Essex & Suffolk Water, Southern Water, South East Water, Thames Water and South West Water.

Southern Water has applied for two Drought Orders. The first is to maintain normal abstraction rates from the River Test even during low flows and the second is for a non-essential use ban. These are both under consideration by Defra.

The National Drought Group recommends water companies submit drought permits early to allow them to refill reservoirs as early as possible.

NFU Deputy President Paul Tompkins yesterday said:

With no meaningful rain forecast in the coming weeks, the situation facing farmers and growers is increasingly concerning. Many farmers have completed the earliest harvest on record, with poor yields in key crops reported in some areas of the country. Livestock and dairy farmers are already using winter feed because grass has stopped growing, while growers are working hard to keep fruit and vegetables watered, but many are struggling to access the water they need. To help farmers and growers now, we need to see a risk register for vulnerable businesses and a more responsive abstraction licensing system. Longer term, a consistent and positive planning approach to reservoirs, further rounds of the Water Management Grant and targeted investment in climate adaptation will be vital to build farming’s resilience to extreme weather. Water plays a crucial role in food security and the resilience of our nation. By treating water for food as a strategic priority, government can work with farmers to protect crops, livestock businesses, and the UK’s long-term food security.

Mark Owen, Head of Fisheries at the Angling Trust, yesterday said:

Warmer water holds less dissolved oxygen, putting fish under severe stress that can quickly become life-threatening. Anglers often spot problems first and play an important role raising the alarm when fish are in distress. This summer, we have seen an increasing number of incidents linked to prolonged hot, dry weather and exceptionally low river flows. More frequent droughts and rising water temperatures are placing even greater pressure on rivers, making it increasingly difficult for fish and other wildlife to survive unless we build greater resilience into our freshwater environment. If you see fish gasping at the surface, stranded in isolated pools or large numbers showing signs of distress, report it immediately to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60. Early reports from anglers and other river users can make all the difference, giving fisheries teams the best chance of saving fish before it’s too late.

WEATHER:

This year, there have been 34 days with temperatures that have reached 30C or above somewhere in England, including 13 consecutive days in July. Dry weather depletes our water, while the hot conditions mean we use more of it.

While temperatures cooled last week, and there were occasional showers, a high-pressure system means there is an increased risk of more hot and dry weather in August. Another heatwave has been predicted for this week, while the UKHSA currently has more heat alerts in place.

Head of Environment and Energy at the Met Office, Sarah Davies, yesterday said:

July 2026 was one of the most remarkable months in the UK’s climate record. England and Wales both recorded their driest and sunniest July on record, together with periods of exceptionally high temperatures. These conditions have significantly increased pressure on water resources in some parts of the country and contributed to the ongoing drought concerns. Looking ahead, forecasts for the remainder of August and into September suggest a good deal of dry weather is expected, mixed with some unsettled spells. While some areas may see useful rainfall at times, there is currently no strong signal for a sustained period of widespread rainfall, with below average rainfall more likely than above-average for the period as a whole. The Met Office will continue to work closely with partners through the National Drought Group, providing forecasts and climate intelligence to support planning and decision-making as conditions evolve.

ACTIONS:

Water companies have reported that Temporary Use Bans have reduced public demand by up to 9% in places. Hosepipes are restricted but watering cans and buckets can still be used.

If people with disabilities or health issues are living in an area covered by a TUB, they can contact their local water company about their situation. Restrictions on their use form an essential part of drought planning and recent research found most people support a ban if there is a compelling reason.

Work by National Drought Group members includes:

National Drought Group members are proud supporters of the Let’s Save Water campaign.

The Environment Agency supports more on-farm irrigation reservoirs, and the Government is working to make these easier to build.

Defra is progressing work on mandatory water efficiency labelling and will respond soon to a consultation on improving water efficiency in new homes.

Defra and the Environment Agency continue to work with water companies on their Water Resource Management Plans, including new reservoirs, desalination plants, and multiple water transfers to help secure future supplies.

Changes in the Planning and Infrastructure Act enable non-water sector companies to build reservoirs that are automatically considered as nationally significant infrastructure projects, which will speed up the approvals for large reservoirs.

So far, the Environment Agency has carried out dozens of fish rescues, including 38 in the West Midlands (River Teme and River Redlake) alone. The main fish to be rescued are atlantic salmon and brown trout.

The Environment Agency is currently releasing water from strategic reservoirs at the top of the River Severn and from groundwaters in Shropshire to aid abstractors, maintain flows for navigation and support the environment.

The Environment Agency’s Trent Witham Ancholme River Transfer Scheme is operational in Lincolnshire. This can pump 60 Olympic sized pools of water daily if required.

The Environment Agency is working with local fisheries, councils and the Canal & River Trust, including advice on reducing the impact of low oxygen levels in water and controlling algae.

Water companies have stepped up action on finding and fixing leaks.

Water companies are communicating with customers, offering advice and tips to use a little less water while explaining any restrictions in place.

The Environment Agency is carrying out more compliance checks on businesses to ensure everyone is using water fairly.

The Environment Agency is working closely with the National Farmers Union, particularly in East Anglia – the country’s breadbasket, making sure all abstractors understand the latest water resources position.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has conducted research about increased water use during heatwaves and the potential for smarter future use.

The UKCEH has just published its Hydrological Outlook https://hydoutuk.net/ providing a 3-month forecast.

Nicci Russell, CEO at Waterwise, yesterday said:

The experts are telling us that these extraordinary climate emergency impacts we’re seeing in real time, right in front of our eyes, are not random one-off events. It’s entirely reasonable that at this time, we only use water for essential purposes. None of us can live without water - and society, the economy and the environment can’t function without it. We all have a role to play in making sure there’s enough water to go round - and there are lots of simple things we can all do at home and at work to help close the gap between the water we need, and the water we have. Turn that hosepipe off! Step away from the sprinkler! Let your lawn go golden and your car go dirty. Knock a minute off your shower time - imagine if everyone in England and Wales did that, saving 15 litres of water every time, and you can see how small actions by each of us make a real difference. We all need to save water - of course there is work to do for the water companies and governments, and big business, but we all need to step up.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

AREAS IN DROUGHT ARE:

East Anglia,

Hertfordshire and the whole of London,

Thames Valley,

Devon & Cornwall,

Wessex (covering Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire, and south Gloucestershire)

The West Midlands

East Midlands

Lincolnshire & Northamptonshire

Kent & East Sussex

Solent & the South Downs

AREAS IN PROLONGED DRY WEATHER ARE:

Cumbria & Lancashire,

Greater Manchester, Merseyside & Cheshire,

North East

Yorkshire

WATER SAVING TIPS:

Whatever the weather, we always need to use water wisely to protect current and future supplies. We can:

Opt for a low-flow shower head: These use around 6 litres per minute, compared to a standard shower head, which uses 10-15 litres per minute. Over a 10-minute shower, that’s a saving of up to 90 litres of water.

If you don’t have a dual flush, get a Cistern Displacement Device (CDD) from your water company: This simple tool can reduce each toilet flush by at least 1 litre and is often available for free from water companies. Find out more on your water company’s website

In the kitchen avoid pre-rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher – scrape them instead, as modern detergents are designed to work effectively without extra rinsing and use a washing-up bowl to catch excess water - this can reduce wastage by up to 50%.

If living in an area with a Temporary Use Ban (TUB), you can still use a watering can or bucket for the garden.

Fill your washing machine to its recommended load size for the most efficient use of water.

Install a rain butt to collect rainwater to use in the garden.

Turn off the taps when brushing teeth or shaving.

Take shorter showers.

Fix a leaking toilet – leaky loos can waste 200-400 litres a day.

2026 ENGLAND RAINFALL AS PERCENTAGE OF LONG-TERM (1991 – 2020) AVERAGE:

Jan: 150%

Feb: 170%

Mar: 83%

Apr: 38%

May: 74%

Jun: 104%

Jul: 10%

Aug: 5% (to date)

HOT WEATHER GARDENING TIPS FROM THE HORTICULTURE TRADES ASSOCIATION:

Water plants early morning or evening. This helps plants take up water and reduces the risk of rapid evaporation during warm spells. Try to get the water as close to the roots as possible, not on leaves. A less frequent but deeper watering is much more valuable/useful than regular light applications of water, as it is key to get the water down to where the plants need it, i.e., the roots.

Mulch when temperatures are lower; cool gusty winds can have a very drying effect on the plants and also the soil, so the mulch will help the soil to retain moisture.

Choose drought-tolerant plants. Succulents and herbs, plants with silvery or hairy foliage and alpines thrive in dry weather, and are a great choice for the garden, particularly as we are set to have hotter, drier summers. Many garden centres will have benches in their plant areas, dedicated to plants suitable for dry conditions.

You can also use water from washing up bowls, dog bowls, anything you would otherwise be throwing away.

FUTURE WATER SUPPLIES: